Software Engineer Murdered in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: A shocking case of murder has been reported in Andhra Pradesh‘s Vizianagaram district, where a 28-year-old software engineer, Konari Prasad, was brutally killed by unknown assailants. The incident took place near Nemalam village in Therlam mandal.

Details of the Crime

According to police reports, Prasad was traveling on his motorbike from his grandparents’ house in Buripeta village back to Nemalam on Monday night when he was attacked. The assailants targeted his head, inflicting severe injuries, and his body showed signs of multiple wounds, suggesting a violent assault.

Prasad, who was employed in a Bangalore-based software firm, had returned to his native village just three days before the attack. His sudden and tragic death has left his family and the local community in deep shock.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have deployed a dog squad to gather forensic evidence from the crime scene. Initial investigations are focused on determining whether the victim was murdered at the site or if his body was dumped there after being killed elsewhere.

The police have registered a case and are examining all possible angles, including personal disputes, financial matters, and even a potential love affair. Investigators have recorded statements from Prasad’s family members to ascertain if he had any enmities or unresolved conflicts.

An official stated that the autopsy report would be crucial in shedding light on the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Another Tragic Incident: Medical Student Found Dead

In a separate tragic event in Andhra Pradesh, a 22-year-old medical student allegedly died by suicide in Kakinada district. Ravuri Sairam, a second-year MBBS student at Rangaraya Medical College (RMC), was found hanging in his hostel room.

Circumstances of the Suicide

The incident occurred past midnight when hostel students discovered Sairam hanging from a ceiling fan. They immediately alerted the college staff, and he was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The reason for Sairam’s extreme step remains unclear. Authorities have shifted his body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to determine any underlying factors, such as academic pressure, mental health issues, or personal struggles.

Public Reaction and Police Appeal

Both incidents have sent shockwaves across the state, raising concerns over safety and mental health issues among young professionals and students. Authorities have urged people to report any suspicious activity or signs of distress among their peers to prevent such unfortunate occurrences.

The police have assured the public of a thorough investigation and have appealed to anyone with information related to Prasad’s murder or Sairam’s suicide to come forward.