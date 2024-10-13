SP Prisons Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud Congratulates Humera Begum on DSC Success

Hyderabad: Humera Begum, a 21-year-old from Sayeedabad, Hyderabad, has made her mark by successfully passing the DSC examination on her first attempt without any formal coaching. She is now positioned as a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) for the year 2024.

Despite facing financial difficulties following the death of her father, Mohammed Khaleel Ahmed, Humera persevered in her education by tutoring students. Her determination and hard work enabled her to prepare diligently for the DSC-2024 exam.

With the support of the “Save the Girl Child” organization, spearheaded by Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud, Superintendent of Prisons at Chanchalguda Central Jail, she achieved an impressive 36th rank in the Hyderabad district for DSC-2024 and secured her appointment as an SGT in Urdu medium.

In a meeting today, Humera expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Superintendent Goud, who congratulated her on her remarkable achievement. He extended his best wishes and offered valuable advice for her future endeavors.

The event was also attended by Dr. Sajid Meraj, Advocate and Government Teacher, Mohd Ahmed Ali, Jail Warder at Chanchalguda, and Hyderabad Sameena Bazmoul, High Court Advocate.