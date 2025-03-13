High Drama in Telangana Assembly as Speaker Adjourns House Amid Heated Debate

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly descended into chaos on Thursday as Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar was forced to adjourn the session following a heated exchange between ruling Congress and opposition BRS MLAs during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address.

BRS Calls Governor’s Speech ‘AI-Generated’

The turmoil began when Government Whip Adi Srinivas initiated the discussion, only to be countered by BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy, who dismissed the Governor’s speech as an AI-generated script filled with false claims.

“The Congress did not fulfill its promises but claimed to have delivered them in the Governor’s speech. Within 36 minutes, they made the Governor utter 360 lies,” Reddy alleged, further criticizing the mechanical delivery of the speech.

War of Words Between Congress and BRS

Reddy’s remarks sparked immediate objections from Congress MLAs, leading to a verbal clash. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy hit back, reminding the House of the unfulfilled promises of the previous BRS government, including the land allocation for Dalits and the appointment of a Dalit Chief Minister.

BRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav then intervened, demanding that opposition members be allowed to speak without interruptions, accusing the Congress of stifling their voices.

Speaker’s Intervention Fails to Restore Order

As tensions escalated, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar urged Jagadish Reddy to stay on topic. However, Reddy challenged the Speaker’s impartiality, insisting that he had not strayed from the discussion.

Congress MLAs demanded an apology and even called for his suspension, but Reddy refused to yield. The shouting match between the two sides continued, making it impossible to proceed with the session.

Despite repeated attempts to restore order, Speaker Prasad Kumar ultimately had to adjourn the House, bringing an abrupt halt to the debate.