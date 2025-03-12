Harish Rao Slams Govt in Assembly: Raises Farmer Distress, Corruption, and Unkept Promises

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS leader Harish Rao addressed the media following the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, emphasizing critical issues raised during the session.

Speaking to reporters, Harish Rao stated that the BRS had urged the government to conduct the Assembly session for at least 20 days. He criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly pressuring the Speaker to suppress the Opposition’s voice and demanded that speaking time in the Assembly be allotted proportionally to the party’s strength—a request that the BAC accepted.

The BRS leader highlighted pressing concerns, including farmer distress, drinking water shortages, and the recent collapse of infrastructure projects in Lagacherla, Peddavagu, and Ashoknagar. He called on ministers to be prepared with clear responses on these matters.

Also Read: Telangana Govt to Hold All-Party Meetings on Delimitation: Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Harish Rao also urged the Speaker to ensure adequate funds for the development of constituencies and demanded a discussion on the government’s failure to implement the six guarantees. He further raised concerns over rising corruption, alleging a 20% commission on bill payments, and called for an urgent debate on the proliferation of bars, wine shops, and illegal liquor outlets.

Additionally, he stressed the need for immediate restoration of the damaged Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and demanded an update on the unemployment allowance and job calendar promises. He also drew attention to pending payments for former Sarpanches and small contractors, calling for swift action.

The BRS leader insisted that the government address these issues transparently and ensure accountability in governance.