Hyderabad: 42 Arrested in Police Raid on Illegal Carrom Gambling Club

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force conducted a successful raid at a house in Zeba Bagh, Asif Nagar, and uncovered an illegally operated carrom board gambling club. The operation led to the arrest of 42 individuals involved in gambling activities.

Task Force Catches 42 Red-Handed in Illegal Carrom Gambling

During the surprise raid, 42 persons were caught red-handed while playing carrom and placing bets. Police officials seized ₹10,000 in cash and other gambling materials from the scene.

Illegal Gambling Den Operated from a Private Residence

Investigations revealed that the illegal gambling club was being run by an individual from his own residence, collecting commission from participants involved in the betting activities. The individual was hosting the games and profiting from the illegal operation.

Seized Items and Accused Handed Over to Police

All the arrested individuals, along with the seized cash and materials, were handed over to the Asif Nagar Police Station for further legal proceedings. The police are continuing their investigation to determine if the accused are linked to other illegal gambling networks in the city.

Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Gambling Activities in Hyderabad

The raid is part of an ongoing crackdown by Hyderabad police on illegal gambling clubs operating under the guise of recreational gaming. Officials have urged citizens to report suspicious activities to help maintain law and order.