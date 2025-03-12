Telangana Govt to Hold All-Party Meetings on Delimitation: Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that an all-party meeting will soon be convened to discuss the issue of delimitation of constituencies. The decision follows a resolution passed by the state cabinet, highlighting concerns about the impact of population-based delimitation on Telangana.

Jana Reddy’s Open Letter to Political Parties

Senior Congress leader Jana Reddy has penned an open letter to political parties, inviting them to participate in the discussion. The letter states, “The delimitation of constituencies on the basis of population is a threat to Telangana. The state government has decided to invite all parties and discuss the impending damage.”

Government Urges Participation

The government has emphasized the importance of participation from all political parties, stating that the meeting is being organized in the interest of the state. Special invitations will be sent to each party, and details regarding the date and venue will be announced soon.

Concerns Over Population-Based Delimitation

The Telangana government fears that delimitation based on population could have adverse effects on the state’s political landscape. The upcoming meeting aims to unite all parties in addressing the issue and formulating a collective stance.

Further developments on the date and venue of the meeting are expected in the coming days.