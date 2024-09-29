Sri Lankan Navy arrests 17 TN fishermen; families block Madurai-Rameswaram highway

Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 17 fishermen, hailing from Tamil Nadu, for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, after which their families blocked the Madurai-Rameswaram highway.

Tamil Nadu Coastal Police told IANS that fishermen from Thangachimadam ventured into the sea in two boats owned by P. Selvam and S. Uyirtharaj.

Eight fishermen were in the first boat owned by Selvam while the rest of the nine were in the second boat owned by Uyirtharaj.

When the boats were near Neduntheevu, a Sri Lankan naval patrol ship apprehended fishermen at around 3.30 a.m.

K. M. Periyasamy, a fishermen leader from Thangachimadam, told IANS: “The frequent arrests of the fishermen by Sri Lanka was making lives miserable.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has sought External Affairs Minister S. Jaishnakar’s immediate intervention on the fishermen’s arrest.”

He said the fishermen were entering the sea to find a living and not to steal.

Fishermen were facing mental blocks while venturing in the sea, Periyasamy claimed.

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin urged the External Affairs Minister to secure the immediate release of 37 fishermen arrested on September 21.

In his letter, CM Stalin also urged EAM Jaishankar to secure the release of fishermen’s boats from the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

The chief minister also requested the Union Minister to speak to the Sri Lankan government not to levy hefty fines on the arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen.

CM Stalin also expressed deep anguish at the regular arrest of fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities even when they were fishing in Indian waters.

He also called upon EAM Jaishankar to take strong measures to stop the Sri Lankan authorities from arresting the Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

On August 1, an Indian fisherman from Tamil Nadu died after his fishing boat capsized when a Sri Lankan Navy coastal patrol vessel rampaged into it.

One fisherman went missing while two others in the fishing boat were arrested and later handed over to the Indian authorities.

At present, 87 fishermen from Tamil Nadu are languishing in Sri Lankan jails.