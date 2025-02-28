SSC Exam 2025: Meeting Scheduled for Chief Superintendents & Departmental Officers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the SSC Public Examinations March 2025, the District Educational Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad, Smt. R Rohini, has scheduled meetings with Chief Superintendents and Departmental Officers to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

As per official proceedings (Rc. No. /G-1/SSC/2025, dated 28.02.2025), the meetings will be held across different zones in Hyderabad on March 4 and 5, 2025, at designated venues.

Meeting Schedule for SSC Exam 2025

The meetings will be conducted as per the following schedule:

Zone Date & Time Venue Bandlaguda, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Himayath Nagar, Saidabad, Nampally March 4, 2025 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM) Success The School, Opp. Madannapet Mandi, Saidabad Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Golconda March 5, 2025 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM) Kanya Gurukul H.S., DK Road, Ameerpet Secunderabad, Marredpally, Musheerabad March 5, 2025 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM) St. Pious High School, Ram Nagar, Musheerabad

Instructions for Officials

All Deputy Educational Officers in Hyderabad have been directed to inform the concerned officials and ensure the participation of Chief Superintendents and Departmental Officers without fail. The notice warns that any deviation will be taken seriously.

The upcoming SSC Public Examinations hold significant importance, and these preparatory meetings aim to streamline the examination process and ensure a hassle-free conduct of the exams across Hyderabad.