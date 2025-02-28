News

SSC Exam 2025: Meeting Scheduled for Chief Superintendents & Departmental Officers in Hyderabad

Mohammed Yousuf28 February 2025 - 22:08
Hyderabad: Ahead of the SSC Public Examinations March 2025, the District Educational Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad, Smt. R Rohini, has scheduled meetings with Chief Superintendents and Departmental Officers to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

As per official proceedings (Rc. No. /G-1/SSC/2025, dated 28.02.2025), the meetings will be held across different zones in Hyderabad on March 4 and 5, 2025, at designated venues.

Meeting Schedule for SSC Exam 2025

The meetings will be conducted as per the following schedule:

ZoneDate & TimeVenue
Bandlaguda, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Himayath Nagar, Saidabad, NampallyMarch 4, 2025 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)Success The School, Opp. Madannapet Mandi, Saidabad
Ameerpet, Khairatabad, GolcondaMarch 5, 2025 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)Kanya Gurukul H.S., DK Road, Ameerpet
Secunderabad, Marredpally, MusheerabadMarch 5, 2025 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM)St. Pious High School, Ram Nagar, Musheerabad

Instructions for Officials

All Deputy Educational Officers in Hyderabad have been directed to inform the concerned officials and ensure the participation of Chief Superintendents and Departmental Officers without fail. The notice warns that any deviation will be taken seriously.

The upcoming SSC Public Examinations hold significant importance, and these preparatory meetings aim to streamline the examination process and ensure a hassle-free conduct of the exams across Hyderabad.

