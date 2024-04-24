SSC Public Exams 2024 Results Set to Release on this date

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited results of the SSC Public Examinations 2024 are scheduled to be unveiled on April 30th, according to a recent announcement by Principal Secretary to Government (Education), Burra Venkatesham.

Speaking to media representatives on the sidelines of the intermediate public examinations results, Venkatesham confirmed the decision of the Education department to disclose the SSC Public Exams results on the aforementioned date.

The evaluation of answer scripts has already been concluded by the Directorate of Government Examinations, and the process of result compilation is currently underway, ensuring a timely and efficient release of the outcomes.

A substantial total of 5,08,385 students had registered for the examinations, which were conducted across 2,676 centers from March 18th to April 2nd, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of numerous students.

As the countdown to the results begins, students, parents, and educators eagerly await the outcome, anticipating the culmination of their hard work and dedication. Stay tuned for the official release on April 30th!