Stalin launches major welfare push for sanitation workers, calls their work ‘a service, not a job’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday underscored the indispensable role of sanitation workers, stating that their contribution to society is not mere labour but a noble service that keeps cities functioning, safe, and healthy. In his remarks at the Kalaivanar Arangam, where he inaugurated a series of new welfare initiatives for Chennai Corporation sanitation workers, the Chief Minister said protecting and uplifting these workers is the government’s responsibility.

At the event, Stalin launched a three-meal-a-day nutrition scheme, new housing facilities, and several additional welfare measures aimed at improving the quality of life of sanitation workers and their families. He emphasised that sanitation is the foundation of healthy living, and those who shoulder this responsibility—often in harsh weather and emergency situations—deserve respect, dignity, and consistent state support. “Whether it is scorching heat, heavy rains, or floods, sanitation workers remain on the ground.

Chennai’s lakes, reservoirs, and streets stay clean because of their tireless work,” he said. “Their contribution cannot be seen as just another job. It is a selfless service. Protecting them and ensuring their welfare is our duty.” As part of the new initiatives, the government will set up toilet-attached restrooms for sanitation workers in all 200 wards of Chennai. Each facility will be built over 300 sq. ft., giving workers a safe and dignified break space during long working hours.

Stalin also announced that the three-meal scheme, currently operational within Chennai Corporation limits, will be expanded to all urban areas across the state from December 6. Calling for public cooperation, the Chief Minister urged residents to adopt strict waste segregation practices and maintain civic discipline. “If Tamil Nadu is to be called a clean state, every citizen must participate. We should keep our public spaces—and our minds—clean,” he said. Stalin stressed that the welfare of sanitation workers’ families is equally important, noting that their children should pursue higher education and aspire for government positions.

He assured the gathering that the state would continue to take steps to improve living standards, provide safety, and recognise the service of those who work selflessly to keep cities clean. “The government will fulfil its responsibility. But the people must also act responsibly. Only then can we build a healthy, hygienic Tamil Nadu,” he noted.