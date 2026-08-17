Stampede-like situation at Nagchandreshwar Temple in MP’s Ujjain, 3 injured

Ujjain: At least three devotees were injured amid a stampede-like situation at the Nagchandreshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Monday, with the injured being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to initial information.

The incident took place as a massive crowd gathered at the temple for ‘darshan’, resulting in a stampede-like situation on the occasion of Nag Panchami, which coincided with the third Monday of Sawan this year.

According to initial reports, the situation arose amid mounting crowd pressure in a barricaded area opposite the Harsiddhi Temple. The injured devotees were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Further details about the nature of their injuries and their condition are awaited.

A large number of devotees have reached Ujjain for special darshan of Lord Mahakal and Lord Nagchandreshwar. Heavy crowding has been reported in the Mahakal temple complex and on roads in the surrounding areas.

Officials said around 5.50 lakh devotees had visited the temple so far.

The Nagchandreshwar Temple, located on the third floor of the Mahakal Temple complex, is open to devotees only once a year on Nag Panchami. It remains closed to the public for the rest of the year.

Devotees from different parts of the country visit Ujjain on the occasion to seek darshan of Lord Nagchandreshwar. The coincidence of Nag Panchami with the third Monday of Sawan has led to an especially heavy rush this year.

Ahead of the festival, Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh and Collector Roshan Kumar Singh had inspected the arrangements and directed officials to ensure proper barricading, drinking water, sanitation, medical facilities and emergency arrangements for devotees.

The district administration has deployed personnel and made arrangements to regulate the movement of devotees amid the heavy rush.

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