Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi-NCR

Delhi, India: A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on Thursday, and its tremors were felt in various parts of India, including the national capital Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), two earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar with magnitudes of 7.0 and 7.2 on the Richter scale. The tremors were so intense that people across Delhi-NCR, including the northeastern states of India, felt the shaking.

Earthquake Impact in Delhi-NCR

The earthquake struck with such intensity that it caused widespread panic in the Delhi-NCR region. Residents in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi quickly evacuated their homes and offices as the tremors rattled buildings. People reported feeling strong shaking, and the earthquake caused momentary anxiety in densely populated areas.

No Casualties Reported Yet

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage in the areas affected by the earthquake. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents to stay alert for aftershocks.

Earthquake Felt Across Northeast India

In addition to Delhi-NCR, several states in Northeast India also experienced the tremors. The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Myanmar, but its strength was enough to be felt across international borders. Officials have urged people in the affected regions to remain cautious as aftershocks are possible in the coming hours.

Safety Measures and Precautions

Local authorities and emergency response teams have been put on high alert, ensuring the safety of residents. People are advised to stay away from damaged buildings and remain informed through official channels for updates. While there have been no immediate reports of structural damage, ongoing assessments are being conducted.

Residents in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas are advised to remain calm and follow safety protocols in the event of any aftershocks.