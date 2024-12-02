Student Suicide in Narayana College Sparks Tensions; Principal Attacked by Relatives

Medchal, Annojiguda: Tensions erupted at Narayana College in Annojiguda following the tragic suicide of a first-year MPC student, Tanuj Naik (16). The incident, which occurred in the college restroom, has drawn allegations of harassment by lecturers, leading to the extreme step.

Grief-stricken parents and relatives, upon discovering Tanuj’s body, stormed the college premises by breaking the gate lock. Overcome with anger and anguish, they confronted the college principal, Ram Reddy, accusing him and the institution of being responsible for their son’s suicide. In the ensuing chaos, the relatives reportedly chased and physically attacked the principal.

Police intervened to bring the situation under control and are investigating the claims of harassment against the college staff.

Tanuj’s tragic demise has left his family devastated, with his parents mourning inconsolably. The incident has once again raised concerns about the mental health and well-being of students in high-pressure academic environments.

Further details are awaited as investigations continue.