Subhash Ghai Celebrates 60-Year Bond with Shatrughan Sinha: From FTII to Film Fame

Mumbai: Celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently opened up about his enduring 60-year friendship with veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, tracing it back to their student days at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and their blockbuster collaboration on the 1976 film Kalicharan.

A Heartfelt Reunion Over Dinner

Subhash Ghai took to social media to share a special moment during a recent dinner with friends, where Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, clicked a memorable photo of the two veterans.

“It was a happy moment for me last night when LUV SINHA… clicked our picture at my home during dinner,” wrote Ghai, expressing how their friendship remains strong despite diverging career paths—Ghai in filmmaking and education, and Sinha in politics.

“Shatrughan Is Gold by Heart, Iron by Mind”

Describing their time together as a joyful reunion filled with “laughter, old college memories, and warm camaraderie,” Ghai shared that their bond remains unshaken even after six decades.

“Shatrughan is gold by heart but iron rod by his mind—as always. If I know him,” Ghai affectionately remarked.

Kalicharan: A Defining Moment for Both Legends

Ghai also reminisced about their breakthrough film, Kalicharan, which marked his directorial debut and was a career-defining role for both Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy. The film’s success led to remakes in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

A Legacy of Hits and New Talent

Just last month, Ghai remembered his daring decision to launch Jackie Shroff in Hero, a film that ran for 75 weeks and left a lasting mark on Bollywood. Ghai used the opportunity to thank his team and financiers for supporting him in establishing Mukta Arts—a banner that has since delivered over 42 films and groomed numerous Bollywood legends.