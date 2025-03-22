Sudden Tragedy: 16 Agricultural Workers Injured in Road Accident — What Went Wrong?

Serious Accident Involving Agricultural Workers: Three Women in Critical Condition In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, at least 16 agricultural labourers were injured when an autorickshaw trolley overturned near Nagepalli on the Manthani-Kataram main road. According to police reports, the vehicle lost control when the steering rod broke, causing it to overturn.

The workers, who were from Battupalli in Manthani mandal, were traveling to Mallaram to work in the chilli fields when the accident occurred. The vehicle was carrying the labourers, including both men and women, on their daily commute to the fields.

Three Women Suffer Serious Injuries

Among the 16 injured, three women — Bondala Kistamma, Appala Shailaja, and Appala Vanitha — sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were immediately rushed to Karimnagar hospital for further treatment. The remaining injured workers were admitted to the Godavarikhani government hospital for care.

Authorities Respond to the Incident

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed concern over the accident and took immediate action. He spoke to the Collector over the phone, enquiring about the situation and ensuring that appropriate medical care was provided to the injured workers.

This accident highlights the dangers faced by agricultural workers while commuting to their work sites, often in poorly maintained or unsafe vehicles.

The police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident, while the authorities continue to support the injured individuals and their families.