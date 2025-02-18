Arrest Made in Connection with Suicide of Nepali BTech Student in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: A 21-year-old student, Advik Srivastava, has been arrested by the Bhubaneswar police in relation to the tragic suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year BTech student from Nepal. According to reports, Prakriti ended her life due to a strained relationship with Srivastava, who is also a student at KIIT University.

The heartbreaking incident has sparked widespread protests by Nepali students, who are demanding justice for their peer. In response, the Nepali Embassy in India has reached out to Indian authorities to ensure a fair investigation into the matter.

Nepali Students Protest for Justice

Following Prakriti Lamsal’s death, several Nepali students at KIIT University organized protests, calling for justice for Prakriti and demanding accountability from the university. The protests gained further momentum as the news spread among the Nepali community, both in Bhubaneswar and across India.

The Nepali Embassy has voiced its concern over the incident, urging local authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of Prakriti’s suicide and hold those responsible accountable. The embassy has also extended its condolences to the grieving family in Nepal.

KIIT University Faces Backlash

The situation escalated when KIIT University initially requested that over 500 Nepali students leave campus. This decision was met with panic and outrage, as students feared for their safety and questioned the university’s actions in the aftermath of the tragedy.

However, after significant backlash from both students and the public, KIIT University withdrew its request and allowed the Nepali students to remain on campus, ensuring that the academic and personal well-being of the students would not be disrupted.

Condolences from Indian Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has expressed its sorrow over the loss of Prakriti Lamsal, offering heartfelt condolences to her family. The embassy has committed to providing support and ensuring that justice is served in the case.

Ongoing Investigation

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the events surrounding Prakriti Lamsal’s suicide. Advik Srivastava, who has been arrested, is being questioned in connection with the strained relationship that is believed to have led to the tragedy. Authorities are also looking into whether any further factors contributed to Prakriti’s distress.

As the investigation continues, the community remains focused on seeking justice and preventing similar incidents in the future.