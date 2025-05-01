Suniel Shetty gives message of national unity in the wake of Pahalgam attack

Mumbai: In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has issued a stirring call for national unity. The actor emphasized the importance of setting aside differences and standing together as one nation in the face of adversity.

‘Kesari Veer’ Reflects the Spirit of Collective Resistance

Shetty, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kesari Veer, told IANS that the message of the film aligns with the country’s current needs. The movie portrays the fight led by locals against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath Temple and Hindu beliefs.

Also Read: Gold Prices Drop Sharply in Hyderabad; Experts Cite Global Factors Behind Fall



“The country is above anything else. People from different walks of life come together to fight evil — and that’s how we should think even today,” Shetty said.

Reject Hatred, Embrace Unity

He urged people not to let hatred and fear take control but instead focus on shared values and collective strength. “Let our unity show the world that we are one, and we cannot be shaken,” Shetty stated.

Mumbai’s Resilience Post-26/11 Cited as Inspiration

Recalling the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Shetty highlighted the resilience shown by Mumbaikars. “Mumbai got up the very next day, saluting the fallen heroes in and out of uniform. We are more aware and vigilant now,” he said, adding that Kesari Veer echoes the same values of bravery, reverence, and cultural pride.

Promotes Tourism and Support for Kashmir’s Economy

Earlier, a video of Shetty in Kashmir went viral where he encouraged Indians to continue supporting the region through tourism. He urged citizens not to turn their backs on Kashmir.

According to the Economic Survey of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory welcomed 3.26 crore tourists last year, contributing over INR 18,000 crore to the economy.