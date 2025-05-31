Suryapet Store Catches Fire, Ayurvedic Goods Reduced to Ashes

Suryapet: A major fire incident was reported early Saturday morning near the flower market area in Suryapet district, where an Ayurvedic pooja material shop was completely gutted due to a suspected short circuit.

The shop, owned by Tedlapandu Praveen, suffered extensive property damage, though no casualties were reported.

Short Circuit Sparks Massive Fire in Suryapet Shop

The fire broke out unexpectedly during the early hours, quickly spreading through the store. The Ayurvedic pooja items, along with other goods stored in the shop, were completely reduced to ashes. The intensity of the flames alarmed local residents and shopkeepers nearby.

Firefighters Contain Blaze with No Loss of Life

Fire and emergency services rushed to the scene and successfully brought the blaze under control with the help of fire engines. Thanks to their swift response, the fire did not spread to adjacent shops or residential buildings. Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities in the incident.

Preliminary Assessment Indicates Heavy Property Damage

While the exact value of the loss is yet to be calculated, officials indicated that the shop’s entire inventory was destroyed, resulting in significant financial loss for the owner. An official investigation has been initiated to confirm the cause of the fire, with initial reports pointing to an electrical short circuit as the likely reason.