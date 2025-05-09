Swiggy slips into deep losses at Rs 1,081 crore in Q4 FY25, up 95 pc

New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Swiggy has reported a deepening of losses in the fourth quarter of FY25, with a net loss of Rs 1,081 crore, marking a 95% increase from Rs 554 crore in Q4 FY24, according to the company’s regulatory filings.

Annual Losses Climb to Rs 3,116 Crore

On an annual basis, Swiggy’s total losses rose by 35%, from Rs 2,350 crore in FY24 to Rs 3,116 crore in FY25.

EBITDA Loss Driven by Investments in Quick Commerce

Swiggy’s adjusted EBITDA loss surged to Rs 732 crore, primarily attributed to “significant growth investments in Quick commerce,” as stated by the company.

Revenue Growth at Rs 5,609 Crore in Q4

Despite losses, the company’s revenue showed strong growth, increasing to Rs 5,609 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 3,668 crore in Q4 FY24.

New App Launches and Business Milestones

Swiggy’s MD and Group CEO, Sriharsha Majety, highlighted several milestones:

Launch of new apps like Instamart, Snacc, and Pyng

Strong growth and innovation in the food delivery segment

Profitability in the out-of-home consumption vertical within two years

Food Delivery GOV Grows 17.6% YoY

Swiggy’s Gross Order Value (GOV) in food delivery grew 17.6% YoY to Rs 7,347 crore, aligning with company guidance.

Instamart GOV Doubles, Expands Infrastructure

Instamart’s GOV growth stood at a staggering 101% , reaching Rs 4,670 crore

User Engagement on the Rise

Swiggy reported a 35% YoY increase in monthly transacting users (MTU), reaching 19.8 million. Notably, 35% of users engaged with multiple services on the platform.