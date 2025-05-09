Can’t even take name of PM Modi: Pak lawmaker calls Shehbaz Sharif ‘coward’

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced heavy criticism in his own Parliament as tensions with India escalated. A viral video shows a Pakistani lawmaker calling him a “coward” for allegedly failing to stand up to Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Viral Video Sparks Public Reaction

The video has gained massive traction on social media, where the lawmaker can be heard stating, “Pakistan PM is a coward, he can’t even take the name of Narendra Modi.” The remark was made during a Parliament session, shortly after Pakistan’s missile and drone attack on India failed to hit any significant targets.

Also Read: Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital receives hoax bomb threat via email

Growing Discontent Within Pakistan

This isn’t the first instance where Sharif has drawn public ire. Following India’s precision strikes on terrorist bases inside Pakistan, the Prime Minister was mocked online for his visibly nervous demeanor during a press conference.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “PM Shahbaz is looking underconfident and weak, it’s not a good look. Just saying.”

Lawmaker Breaks Down in Parliament

Adding to the embarrassment, Pakistani MP Tahir Iqbal was seen emotionally pleading for divine intervention amid rising Indo-Pak tensions. “I pray that Allah protects Pakistanis,” he said, his voice trembling during the address.

National Confidence at a Low

The combined backlash from both public and political figures reflects the growing dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s leadership and military strategies, especially as India’s retaliatory measures gain international attention.