T-Series Drops New Version of ‘Dil Pe Chalai Churiya’ with Raju Kalakar’s Unique Twist

Mumbai: The legendary melody “Dil Pe Chalai Churiya” by Sonu Nigam has been revived with a fresh twist, featuring viral sensation Raju Kalakar, and the much-awaited music video is now live on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

A Nostalgic Reboot Goes Viral

Originally from the 1995 hit movie “Bewafa Sanam”, Dil Pe Chalai Churiya is back in a new avatar. The latest version brings together a mix of new-age creators including Raju Kalakar, Anjali Arora, Rajan, Rishabh, and Deepak, among others. T-Series shared the track on Instagram with the caption:

“The song that already has its place in your head and heart is out now #DilPeChalaiChuriya.”

Mixed Reactions from Netizens

Social media users were quick to flood the comment section. While some lauded the creativity and Sonu Nigam’s return, others criticized the visuals:

“Respect for T-Series for getting the original artist in the song also.”

“Nice talent but song looks like some low bdgt Bihari album song.”

“You guys just spoiled a perfect nostalgic song.”

Raju Kalakar’s Viral Journey

The hype started when a video of Raju Kalakar went viral, where he used two broken stones to create music, syncing it with the original song in the background. The clip exploded on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, inspiring numerous Reels and Shorts.

A Unique Collaboration: Sonu Nigam x Raju Kalakar

Ahead of the release, T-Series teased fans with a video featuring Sonu Nigam and Raju Kalakar jamming together. While Sonu sang the chorus, Kalakar’s stone percussion added an earthy, raw vibe. The caption read:

“You’ve been humming it… now get ready to hear it like never before. Something special is dropping this Monday!”

Where to Watch ‘Dil Pe Chalai Churiya’

The revamped track is now available on:

T-Series YouTube Channel

Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other platforms

Whether you love it for the nostalgia or Raju Kalakar’s viral touch, the Dil Pe Chalai Churiya reboot has certainly caught the internet’s attention. With Sonu Nigam’s iconic voice and a viral trend backing it, this version might just become the next big hit of 2024.