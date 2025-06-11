Talli Ki Vandanam: ₹15,000 to Be Credited to Mothers’ Accounts Tomorrow, Announces Andhra Pradesh Government

The Andhra Pradesh government has delivered good news for students and their families with the official rollout of the ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ scheme. As part of this initiative, the state will credit ₹8,745 crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries on the occasion of completing one year of the new government under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

₹15,000 Per Child Under Talli Ki Vandanam Scheme

Under this scheme, every student’s mother will receive ₹15,000 annually. The scheme covers students from Class 1 to Class 12, ensuring financial assistance to their families for educational needs. If a household has multiple school-going children, each child will qualify for ₹15,000, directly credited to the mother’s bank account.

Over 67 Lakh Students to Benefit

According to the latest data, 67.27 lakh students across the state will benefit from this welfare initiative. The School Education Department, in coordination with Village and Ward Secretariats, has verified and finalized the beneficiary list to ensure complete transparency in fund disbursal.

Talli Ki Vandanam: An Upgraded Amma Vodi Scheme

This new program is considered an upgraded and more transparent version of the earlier ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme introduced by the previous government. The current coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu has redesigned the policy to ensure timely and fair disbursement of funds under the banner of Talli Ki Vandanam.

Part of TDP’s ‘Super 6’ Election Promises

The Talli Ki Vandanam scheme was one of the key promises under TDP’s ‘Super 6’ guarantees announced during the elections. With schools reopening shortly, many parents have been eagerly waiting for the scheme’s implementation.

High-Level Review Meeting Held

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with ministers Nara Lokesh and Payyavula Keshav, conducted a detailed review at the state secretariat to finalize the disbursal plan. The verified data and logistical arrangements are now complete, ensuring the smooth transfer of funds starting tomorrow.

A Major Boost for Education in Andhra Pradesh

With this move, the Andhra Pradesh government aims to reduce the financial burden on families and encourage higher student retention in schools. The timely support also helps families meet expenses related to school reopening.