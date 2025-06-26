Tamil Actor Krishna Arrested in Expanding Chennai Drug Case

Chennai: Tamil actor Krishna Kulasekaran was arrested on Thursday in connection with an ongoing drug abuse and trafficking investigation that has rocked Chennai’s entertainment circles. His arrest follows interrogations of other individuals linked to the case, including fellow actor Srikanth and a suspected drug dealer.

Srikanth’s Statement Leads to Krishna’s Name

According to Chennai Police sources, Krishna’s name surfaced during questioning of actor Srikanth, who was detained earlier this week by the Nungambakkam Police. Srikanth reportedly told investigators that Krishna frequently attended private parties in Chennai, where drugs — particularly cocaine — were being used.

Total Arrests Rise to Four

Alongside Krishna, police also arrested a suspected drug dealer named Kevin, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four. Previously arrested individuals include Prasad, a former AIADMK IT wing functionary, who is believed to be connected to the drug network and a recent pub brawl in Chennai.

Case Originated from Arrest of Primary Supplier

The investigation initially began with the arrest of a man named Pradeep, believed to be a key supplier of narcotics in the city. Pradeep allegedly supplied drugs to Prasad, whose interrogation led police to uncover a broader drug racket involving Kollywood celebrities and political operatives.

Drug Use Linked to Film Shoots and Parties

Another key accused, Prashanth, claimed during questioning that Srikanth had paid Rs 12,000 for cocaine during the filming of the movie Theengarai. He also alleged that both Srikanth and Krishna were regular participants at drug-fueled parties.

Search Conducted at Krishna’s Besant Nagar Residence

Chennai Police conducted a two-hour raid at Krishna’s residence in Besant Nagar before taking him into custody. Reports suggest that Krishna had evaded earlier police summons and fled to Kerala, prompting the formation of four special teams to track him down.

Krishna Denies Drug Use

Following his arrest, Krishna issued a statement denying any involvement with narcotics.

“I am not addicted to drugs. I suffer from heart and stomach ailments, so I cannot consume such substances,” he told reporters.

Actor Krishna’s Background

Krishna is the younger brother of renowned Tamil filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan and has acted in several Tamil films. His arrest has sent shockwaves across Kollywood, drawing attention to an emerging nexus between drugs and the entertainment industry in Chennai.