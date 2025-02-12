Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Three Killed, One Injured in Virudhunagar Multi-Vehicle Collision

Chennai: A tragic multi-vehicle collision in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of three individuals and left one person critically injured in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accident, involving a cement-laden truck, a two-wheeler, and a pickup van, occurred near Agrakapatti Bridge, causing a temporary traffic disruption on the Madurai-Kanyakumari highway.

Victims Identified in Fatal Tamil Nadu Accident

The deceased have been identified as:

Vinod (38)

Selvam (29)

Velmurugan (41)

The critically injured individual, Ramesh Karthik (28), has been admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, where he is currently undergoing intensive medical care.

How the Virudhunagar Accident Unfolded

According to police reports, the accident happened when a cement-laden truck broke down at Agrakapatti Bridge in Virudhunagar.

Vinod and Selvam, who were traveling on a two-wheeler, collided with the stationary truck, resulting in an instant fatal impact.

Shortly after, a pickup van, driven by Ramesh Karthik, crashed into the truck. The collision led to the death of Velmurugan, a trader from Kovilpatti, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Ramesh Karthik, the van driver, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors have described his condition as critical.

Traffic Disruption and Police Investigation

Following the incident, traffic on the busy Madurai-Kanyakumari Road was disrupted for over an hour.

Officers from Vachakkarapatti Police Station arrived at the scene to investigate the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

A case has been registered, and authorities are conducting further investigations to determine the exact cause and any possible negligence.

Tamil Nadu’s Road Safety Efforts and Decline in Accidents

Despite the tragic accident, Tamil Nadu has recorded a significant decline in road accident fatalities over the past year.

273 fewer road accident deaths were reported in 2024 compared to the previous year.

were reported in 2024 compared to the previous year. This reduction is attributed to the identification of Black Spots (high-risk accident zones), stricter traffic law enforcement, and enhanced road safety measures.

Road Safety Measures Implemented in Tamil Nadu