Seven people, including a three-year-old boy, were burnt to death in a private hospital in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday night. 

Fouzia Farhana13 December 2024 - 09:14
Tamil Nadu Seven burnt to death in Dindigul private hospital fire

Chennai: Seven people, including a three-year-old boy, were burnt to death in a private hospital in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday night. 

Police said that several people are feared trapped in a lift within the hospital.

An official said that Fire and Rescue personnel have begun firefighting operations to contain the blaze. 

He said that around 50 ambulances from nearby areas have been deployed to transfer patients from the affected hospital to the nearby government hospital in Dindigul.

Further details are awaited as rescue operations continue.

