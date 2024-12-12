Tamil Nadu14-year-old boy dies in wall collapse

Nagapattinam: A 14-year-old boy was killed, while his father and younger sister sustained minor injuries, after a portion of the wall of their hut collapsed and fell on them at Sembianmahadevi village near Velankanni in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said the deceased was identified as Mat, a Class 9 student at Government Higher Secondary School in his own village.

Kavialagan, along with his parents and younger sister, was asleep when a portion of the mud wall of their hut collapsed and fell on them.

While Kavialagan succumbed to injuries on the way to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital, his father and younger sister were treated at the hospital.

His mother escaped unhurt in the incident.

The walls were drenched due to heavy rains lashing the district since Wednesday night, resulting in the tragic incident.

Heavy rains lashed Delta, Southern, and Central districts of the state, affecting normal life.

Several district administrations have announced a holiday for educational institutions due to heavy downpour on Thursday.