Tamil Superstar Vijay’s TVK to Hold First Anniversary Meet Today

Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to mark its first anniversary with a grand celebration on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The event will take place at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram, bringing together key political figures and party members.

TVK’s Anniversary Event: Key Details

TVK General Secretary N. Anand confirmed that the celebration will be presided over by the party’s founder and president, Thalapathy Vijay. Anand emphasized that TVK, built on principles of love, selfless service, and integrity, has made remarkable strides in just one year. The event is expected to witness the participation of around 2,500 to 3,000 delegates.

Prashant Kishor’s Likely Presence & Expected Announcements

Political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is reportedly among the key figures likely to attend the event. Sources indicate that during the anniversary meet, Vijay will make significant announcements regarding TVK’s political roadmap, particularly its participation in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TVK General Secretary Anand, along with election strategists John Arockiyasamy and Prashant Kishor, are also expected to address the gathering, providing insights into the party’s strategic direction.

New Political Inductions: NTK Leader Likely to Join TVK

In a significant development, sources suggest that B. Kaliyammal, the women’s wing leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), may officially join TVK in Vijay’s presence. If confirmed, this move could signal an expansion of TVK’s influence among Tamil Nadu’s regional political circles.

TVK’s Rapid Rise in Tamil Nadu Politics

Founded on February 2, 2024, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was launched with a strong anti-corruption and anti-divisive politics stance. Vijay initially chose to stay out of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but declared that TVK would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On August 22, 2024, Vijay unveiled TVK’s party flag and official song at its headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. Shortly after, on October 27, 2024, TVK hosted its inaugural political conference in Vikravandi, Villupuram district. The massive event reportedly attracted an estimated three lakh attendees, causing heavy traffic congestion along the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway.

Vijay’s Strong Criticism of DMK and BJP

During his speech at TVK’s inaugural conference, Vijay openly criticized the DMK and BJP, positioning them as his political and ideological adversaries, respectively. He accused the DMK of being a family-centric party that manipulates the Dravidian identity for personal gains, while slamming the BJP for indulging in divisive politics.

Following Vijay’s remarks, the DMK retaliated by labeling TVK as the ‘C team’ of the BJP, suggesting an indirect association between TVK and the central ruling party.

TVK’s Electoral Success & Future Aspirations

Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics has been gaining momentum, especially after the overwhelming success of his fan club-turned-political outfit, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections. The movement secured 115 out of the 169 contested seats, outshining other political aspirants like Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), both of which failed to win any seats.

Political analysts believe that Vijay’s growing influence and his unwavering stand on party leadership indicate his ambition to contest for the Chief Minister’s post in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TVK’s Position on Political Alliances

Vijay has made it clear that TVK will only align with political parties that recognize his leadership and vision for Tamil Nadu. This firm stance differentiates TVK from other regional parties and underscores Vijay’s commitment to building a strong, independent political identity.