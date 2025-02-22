One year of TVK: Over 2,000 party office bearers to attend celebrations

PoliticsSouth India

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) marks its first anniversary on February 26 with a grand celebration in Mamallapuram. Over 2,000 office bearers will attend as party chief Vijay outlines TVK’s vision for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TVK chief Vijay to address over 2,000 party office bearers at the first-anniversary celebration in Mamallapuram, outlining the party’s vision for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Chennai: Tamil cinema superstar-turned-politician Vijay is set to celebrate the first anniversary of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on February 26, 2025.

The grand event will take place at a private hotel in Mamallapuram, with over 2,000 office bearers expected to attend.

TVK’s First Anniversary Event – A Major Political Gathering

The anniversary celebrations will be an invite-only event, with entry restricted to those possessing valid passes. TVK General Secretary N. Anand recently inspected the venue to ensure smooth arrangements and security.

During this gathering, TVK founder Vijay is expected to deliver a key address, shedding light on the party’s strategic vision leading up to the highly anticipated 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His speech is likely to focus on TVK’s core values, upcoming political campaigns, and its positioning in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

The Rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)

After years of speculation about his political ambitions, Vijay officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024. His entry into politics sent shockwaves through Tamil Nadu’s political circles, drawing attention from both his massive fan base and political analysts.

On August 22, 2024, he unveiled the party’s official flag and symbol at TVK’s headquarters in Chennai. Since then, TVK has gained momentum, with Vijay’s political rhetoric often making headlines. His bold statements, particularly on corruption and governance, have sparked widespread debate among both supporters and critics.

TVK’s Political Stand – Opposition to BJP & DMK

Vijay has positioned TVK as a party that opposes corruption and divisive politics. However, he made headlines for not endorsing any party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, choosing instead to focus on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TVK’s first major political conference took place on October 27, 2024, in Vikravandi, Villupuram district. In a bold move, Vijay labeled the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political adversary. He accused the DMK of being a “family-centric party” that manipulates the Dravidian identity for personal gain, while condemning the BJP for fostering divisive politics.

In response, the DMK dismissed these allegations, branding TVK as the “C-team” of the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson ANS Prasad advised Vijay to prioritize public welfare over political theatrics, urging him to recognize the support he has received from multiple political factions, including the BJP.

TVK’s Growing Political Strength

Despite being a relatively new political force, TVK has shown promise, especially considering the past success of Vijay’s fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI). In the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections, AITVMI secured a staggering 115 out of 169 contested seats, a significant achievement compared to other emerging political outfits.

In contrast, well-established parties such as Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) struggled to win any seats. This victory bolstered TVK’s credibility and reinforced Vijay’s influence in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political spectrum.

Vijay’s Chief Ministerial Aspirations for 2026?

Political experts believe that Vijay’s recent statements strongly indicate his ambitions to contest for the Chief Minister’s position in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Additionally, Vijay has publicly stated that TVK will only align with parties that accept his leadership, further fueling speculation about his intent to establish TVK as a dominant political force in the state.

