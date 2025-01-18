Tamil Nadu Congress Chief Invites Vijay to Join INDIA Bloc

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai has extended an invitation to Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay to join the INDIA Bloc, highlighting his potential role in defeating communal forces.

Invitation to Vijay

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Selvaperunthagai stated that if Vijay is committed to secularism and defeating Hindutva ideologies, he should align with the INDIA Bloc.

“If Vijay is keen on advancing the principles of secularism, defeating Hindutva forces, and uprooting communalism, he must join the INDIA Bloc. It would align with the principles he has voiced. As a realistic Indian citizen, this is what I believe he should do,” said Selvaperunthagai.

However, he clarified that no formal decisions regarding Vijay’s inclusion have been made by the TNCC or the All-India Congress Committee (AICC). Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and INDIA Bloc leader M.K. Stalin would make the final decision on any political advancement.

Vijay’s Political Stance

During the first conference of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay declared the DMK as his political adversary and the BJP as his ideological enemy. This raises questions about the feasibility of an alliance with the INDIA Bloc, given his sharp criticisms of the Stalin-led DMK regime.

Vijay launched TVK in February 2024, stating that his party would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but aims to participate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay’s fan club, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), has been actively involved in social welfare, but he emphasized that achieving social, economic, and political reforms requires political power.

Political Context and Speculation

Selvaperunthagai’s invitation comes just weeks before the Erode East bypoll and a year ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The TNCC’s appeal is seen as an effort to attract influential figures to the INDIA Bloc amidst speculation of political realignments.

Reports suggest potential electoral understandings between TVK and the AIADMK, adding complexity to the Congress leader’s suggestion.

Vijay’s Visit to Ekanapuram

When asked about Vijay’s scheduled visit to Ekanapuram village, where locals are protesting the proposed Parandur greenfield airport, Selvaperunthagai said:

“The police have granted him permission, so he is going. The Congress party’s stance is that the people there should not be adversely affected.”

INDIA Bloc’s Efforts to Expand Influence

The invitation to Vijay reflects the INDIA Bloc’s strategy to bring politically influential figures into its fold. However, Vijay’s independent aspirations and criticisms of the DMK regime pose challenges to a potential alignment.