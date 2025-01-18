Kerala Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Congress Leaders in Suicide Abetment Case

Wayanad: In a significant development, the Kerala court granted anticipatory bail to Sulthan Bathery Congress MLA I.C. Balakrishnan, Wayanad district Congress president N.D. Appachan, and local party leader K.K. Gopinathan on Saturday.

The trio was named in a suicide abetment case following the deaths of N.M. Vijayan, the treasurer of the party, and his son.

Case Details and Investigation

The Crime Branch and the Vigilance wing of the Kerala Police have been investigating the deaths, which have raised serious concerns about misappropriated funds. The two deceased were found dead at their home, with a suicide note accusing Congress leaders, including Balakrishnan, Appachan, and Gopinathan, of receiving funds collected for cooperative bank appointments, which were allegedly misused. The note also mentioned loans taken to repay the misused amounts.

The suicide notes, addressed to Congress leaders, instructed N.M. Vijayan’s son, Vijesh, to deliver it to the Wayanad district police chief after ten days. This revelation prompted demands for the immediate arrest of the Congress leaders, further intensifying political tensions.

Court’s Decision and Bail Conditions

The court had heard the leaders’ plea on January 17 and issued an order not to arrest them until the plea was disposed of. Following the court’s decision, the three Congress leaders were granted anticipatory bail, with the condition that they present themselves before the probe officials whenever required and avoid influencing the case.

Balakrishnan expressed his confidence in the court’s verdict, stating that he had done no wrong and had no fear. Appachan, too, maintained his innocence, stating that he did not understand why his name had been included in the case, considering the long-standing friendship and camaraderie with N.M. Vijayan.

Political Implications and Reactions

The case has taken on a political dimension, with the Congress leadership expressing anxiety over the investigation. The charges against the Congress leaders come amidst a wider political backdrop of tensions between the CPI-M and Congress. The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home Minister position, had directed a swift police investigation into the matter, leading to the registration of an FIR against the Congress leaders.

This case is being seen as a retaliatory move after Congress had earlier demanded accountability from CPI-M leader P.P. Divya regarding the suicide of Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu in October. Divya had resigned under pressure and was denied anticipatory bail, spending some time in jail before being released on bail.

Impact on Congress Leadership and Visit of Priyanka Gandh

The entire Congress leadership has been moving cautiously in this case. Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to her constituency was initially put on hold due to the ongoing legal proceedings. However, with the court granting relief to the leaders, it is expected that Priyanka Gandhi will soon visit Wayanad.

The situation continues to unfold, and political observers are closely watching the developments in the case, which could have wider implications for the Congress party in Kerala.