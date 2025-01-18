AI & IT to Drive Radical Changes in Maharashtra’s Key Sectors: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) in revolutionizing various sectors in the state.

The state government aims to harness these technologies to bring about significant changes in health, agriculture, rural development, and infrastructure, ultimately improving the ‘Ease of Living’ for its citizens.

Leveraging Technology for Rural Healthcare and Sustainability

In his address at the PAN-IIT World Technology Global Conference 2025, Fadnavis emphasized how IT and AI are changing lives by enhancing service delivery. He underscored the importance of connecting every individual in rural areas to quality healthcare, which is now possible through technological advancements.

“Rural areas face sustainability challenges due to climate change and natural vagaries. However, technologies are providing solutions for these issues. IT and AI can bring a revolution in rural healthcare, allowing us to connect villages with primary health care through technology, even when doctors are not physically present,” said Fadnavis.

Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Solar Power for Farmers

The Chief Minister shared that the Maharashtra government is providing insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year to every individual through the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. This initiative is aimed at improving healthcare accessibility across the state.

Fadnavis also spoke about the state’s efforts to support farmers through technology, specifically by providing solar power for daytime electricity. “Maharashtra is on track to generate 16 GW of solar power by 2026. The state is the first in India to establish a solar power company dedicated to agriculture,” he added.

Maharashtra: The Emerging Fintech and Data Centre Hub

The Chief Minister highlighted Mumbai’s growing role as a global fintech and data center capital. He assured that citizens from around the world would have opportunities to advance in the technological era in Mumbai, contributing to India’s rapid progress in technology and economic development.

“Maharashtra is committed to becoming a $1 trillion economy, and India is progressing towards becoming the third-largest economy globally,” he said.

Infrastructure Development and Technological Innovations

Fadnavis also touched upon significant infrastructure projects, including the coastal road and Atal Setu in Mumbai, which have improved connectivity. He emphasized that such infrastructure works are essential for accelerating communication and economic development.

Additionally, Fadnavis acknowledged the Drone Didi initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is being enhanced through technology. He also highlighted the success of the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, a water conservation campaign that has made 24,000 villages water rich.

Collaboration with IIT Mumbai for Technological Advancements

The Chief Minister praised IIT Mumbai for evolving into a hub for Indian innovation in technology. He revealed that the state government is collaborating with IIT in several research areas, including the development of drone technology. A Control and Command Center and a drone port are being constructed for this purpose.

“With the assistance of technology, we are seeing radical changes in various sectors, and the future looks bright for Maharashtra,” Fadnavis concluded.

Maharashtra’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI, IT, and solar energy aims to create a more sustainable, efficient, and inclusive state, improving the quality of life for all citizens.