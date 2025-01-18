Amravati: 77-Year-Old Woman Thrashed, Forced to Drink Urine on Suspicion of Black Magic

Amravati: A 77-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed, forced to drink urine, and branded with an iron rod on suspicion of practicing black magic in a village in Maharashtra‘s Amravati district, police said on Saturday.

Incident Details

The incident occurred on December 30, but a police complaint was lodged earlier this month after the victim’s son and daughter-in-law approached senior officials on Friday, demanding action. The victim resides in Retyakheda village in Chikhaldara taluka.

According to the complaint, the woman was alone at home when her neighbors accused her of practicing black magic. The villagers allegedly assaulted her, hitting her with a wooden stick, slapping, and thrashing her. Additionally, they branded her with hot iron rods on her hands and legs.

Forced to Drink Urine and Paraded

The complainants further alleged that the woman was forced to drink urine and consume dog excreta. Following the abuse, she was paraded through the village with a garland of slippers around her neck.

Complaint and Investigation

The woman’s son and daughter-in-law, who were away for work, discovered the incident on January 5 and immediately lodged a police complaint.

Amravati Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand described the incident as serious. The complainants spoke to him on Friday, and a police official has been sent to the village, which is located in a forested area, to verify the incident. Action will be taken based on the findings.

The police will also investigate whether the local police station tried to conceal the incident, and any lapses in handling the complaint will result in appropriate action.