Mumbai: Gold and Diamonds Worth Rs 2.55 Crore Seized at the Airport

Mumbai: Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai carried out a major operation, seizing gold and diamonds worth a total of Rs 2.55 crore in separate cases during the night of January 17-18.

Seizure of Gold

In the first case, based on specific intelligence, customs officers intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok. Upon detailed examination, officials discovered 24-carat crude gold dust concealed within the body cavities of the suspects.

The total net weight of the seized gold was 2.465 kg, with a provisional valuation of Rs 1.80 crore. Both passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Seizure of Diamonds

In a separate operation, customs officials, acting on another specific input, intercepted a passenger preparing to board a flight to Dubai. Upon thorough inspection, a stash of cut and polished diamonds was discovered concealed within the passenger’s body cavities.

The haul included lab-grown loose diamonds weighing 21.70 carats, valued at Rs 5.20 lakh, and natural loose diamonds weighing 226.95 carats, valued at Rs 69.69 lakh. The total value of the seized diamonds amounted to Rs 74.90 lakh.

Also Read: Andhra CM Thanks PM Modi for Rs 11,440 Crore Financial Support for Vizag Steel Plant

Total Value of Seized Items

The combined value of the gold and diamonds seized in these cases stands at Rs 2.55 crore. So far, three individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents. Investigations are ongoing to uncover any larger smuggling networks or accomplices involved.

Previous Busts at Mumbai Airport

In December, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials busted a gold smuggling racket at Mumbai airport, arresting six individuals and seizing 12.5 kg of foreign-origin smuggled gold worth nearly Rs 10 crore.

Earlier, in November, Airport Customs successfully executed a significant operation, leading to the seizure of 1.8 kg of gold dust in wax form, valued at Rs 1.36 crore, with arrests made involving an airport private staff member and a transit passenger.