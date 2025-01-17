Andhra CM Thanks PM Modi for Rs 11,440 Crore Financial Support for Vizag Steel Plant

Andhra Pradesh

17 January 2025
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after the Union Government approved a financial package of Rs 11,440 crore for the revival of the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP).

Gratitude to Finance Minister and Steel Minister

Naidu also thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy for their “constant support” and positive response to the state’s requests. He expressed appreciation for the Union Government’s approval, which is a significant step in reviving the steel plant.

A Historic Moment for Andhra Pradesh

The Chief Minister termed the decision a historic moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh, describing it as “etched in steel”. He highlighted the emotional and proud significance of the financial support, noting that it was not only a crucial economic move but also a symbol of the ongoing efforts to boost the state’s development.

CM Naidu’s Commitment to Viksit Bharat–Viksit Andhra

In a post on X, Naidu said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to the steel plant, which I assure will contribute to the PM’s vision of nation-building as part of Viksit Bharat–Viksit Andhra (developed India and Andhra Pradesh).” He further emphasized that the Vizag Steel Plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd or RINL) holds a special place, not just as a factory but as a “monument to the struggles and spirit of the people” of the state.

A Personal Commitment to the State

The Chief Minister also reminded everyone that the financial support for the Vizag Steel Plant was not just an election promise, but a “deeply personal commitment”. He concluded by stating that the approval marked the beginning of “good days ahead for Andhra Pradesh.”

