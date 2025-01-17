Andhra Pradesh: Y. S. Sharmila Slams CM Naidu for Failing to Fulfill Promises, Demands Special Category Status

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y. S. Sharmila has criticized Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his inability to fulfill his election promises and accused him of wasting time under the guise of visions and growth rates.

Sharmila emphasized that granting Special Category Status (SCS) is the only solution for the state’s problems.

Special Category Status is Key for Andhra Pradesh’s Development

Sharmila highlighted that SCS is essential for addressing the state’s difficulties, including issues related to development, funds, industry establishment, and job creation for the youth. She expressed disappointment that Naidu, despite being elected to power, had failed to deliver on promises and instead focused on long-term visions and growth projections.

Criticism of Naidu’s Recent Vision and Economic Projections

Sharmila’s remarks come after Naidu unveiled his SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision and presented the projected GSDP growth targets of a 15% annual growth rate. She accused Naidu of making grand promises during the election campaign, such as the ‘Super Six’ schemes, which included Rs 1,500 monthly pensions for women, 20 lakh jobs for youth, free bus travel for women, and financial assistance for farmers and students. However, Sharmila noted that Naidu now claims these promises can only be implemented if income rises.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Celebrates Sankranti with Family in Native Village

Financial Concerns Over Unfulfilled Promises

Sharmila questioned Naidu’s recent statements about the state’s inability to raise credit and the need for higher per capita income. She pointed out the contradictions between Naidu’s claims and his past promises. She asked if Naidu was aware of the state’s Rs 10 lakh crore debt when making these promises and questioned his plan to divert the entire state budget to fulfill the ‘Super Six’ schemes, which require an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore annually.

Naidu’s Alliance with BJP Questioned

Sharmila also questioned Naidu’s decision to support the BJP at the Centre, noting that the state had not received sufficient assistance from the national government. She criticized Naidu’s close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why he continued to support the BJP when it had not helped the state in its times of need.