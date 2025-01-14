Andhra Pradesh CM Celebrates Sankranti with Family in Native Village

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu celebrated Sankranti with his family in his native village, Naravaripalli, in Tirupati district.

14 January 2025
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu celebrated Sankranti with his family in his native village, Naravaripalli, in Tirupati district.

This marks the second day of his stay in the village as he took part in traditional festivities.

Traditional Celebrations and Family Rituals

Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and state minister Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and grandson Devansh, participated in the puja of village deities, Gangamma and Nagalamma, as part of the Sankranti celebrations.

Later, the Chief Minister and his wife unveiled statues of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister, the late N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), and his wife Basvatarakam. Lokesh, Brahmani, other family members, along with TDP leaders and workers, were also present at the event. NTR, a significant figure in the state, was Naidu’s father-in-law and the founder of the party, which Naidu currently leads as the national President.

Paying Tribute to Parents and Promoting Organic Farming

During the celebrations, Naidu also paid tributes to his parents at their samadhi in the village. He emphasized the importance of organic farming and announced plans to further promote it in the state.

Naidu held a meeting with party workers at the Naravaripalli Skill Development Centre, where he discussed the development activities in nearby villages such as Kandulavaripalli, A. Rangampeta, and Chinnaramapuram. The Chief Minister emphasized the growing global interest in natural farming and the need for people to be more conscious of the food they consume.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh CM Extends Makar Sankranti Greetings to People

He also mentioned that awareness about health was rising, leading to a shift in food habits. As part of his vision, Naidu noted that the government would encourage the cultivation of millets and fruits, as well as promote drip irrigation. Additionally, he highlighted the adoption of modern pest control practices and the use of drones to protect mango plantations.

Industrialisation Plans for Tirupati District

Naidu also shared his plans to industrialize the entire Tirupati district, focusing on preparing local industrialists and creating opportunities for the people in the region.

