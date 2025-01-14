Andhra Pradesh CM Extends Makar Sankranti Greetings to People

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his warm Makar Sankranti greetings to the people of the state on Tuesday.

Prosperity in Agriculture and Other Sectors

The Chief Minister expressed his hopes for prosperity in agriculture and other sectors. “My greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. I wholeheartedly wish for this festival, an important one for the Telugu people, to fill their lives with comforts and happiness,” Naidu said in a post on X on Monday.

Encouragement to Follow Traditions

In his message, Naidu also encouraged people to follow traditions, given the auspicious nature of this festive occasion. He emphasized the significance of Makar Sankranti in the lives of the people, particularly for farmers who celebrate it as a symbol of the harvest season.

A Time for Togetherness and Celebrations

Makar Sankranti, which marks the beginning of the harvest season, is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Andhra Pradesh. The festival brings people together, with kite flying, feasts, and other cultural activities being common traditions observed across the state. Naidu’s message underscored the importance of unity and togetherness during this festive time.

CM’s Commitment to People’s Welfare

Naidu also reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of the people, particularly in strengthening the agricultural sector. He noted that the state government has been working on various schemes to support farmers and ensure their growth and prosperity in the coming year.

The Chief Minister concluded his message by wishing all citizens a joyful and prosperous Makar Sankranti.