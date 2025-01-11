Andhra Pradesh: TTD to Distribute Ex-Gratia Cheques to Tirupati Stampede Victims on Sunday

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will distribute ex-gratia cheques to the families of victims and the injured from the recent Tirupati stampede. The cheques, including compensation of Rs. 25 lakhs for the deceased, will be handed over starting Sunday.

Tirumala: Following an emergency meeting of the Tirumala Tirupati Devathanam (TTD) trust board, it was announced that ex-gratia cheques would be handed over to the families of the Tirupati stampede victims starting Sunday.

The stampede, which occurred on Wednesday, resulted in the deaths of six pilgrims and left over 40 devotees injured.

TTD Chairman Announces Steps for Financial Assistance

In a meeting chaired by TTD Trust Board Chief BR Naidu at his office in Tirumala, the board discussed the immediate financial assistance to the affected families. Two dedicated committees have been formed to ensure swift disbursement of the ex-gratia cheques, valued at Rs. 25 lakh each, to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Committees Formed for Distribution and Support

The first team, including board members Jotula Nehru, Janga Krishnamurthy, Panabaka Lakshmi, Janaki Devi, Mahender Reddy, Raju, and Bhanu Prakash Reddy, will visit Visakhapatnam and Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh to distribute the cheques.

Another committee will travel to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, consisting of Rama Murty, Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan, Naresh Kumar, Shanta Ram, and Suchitra Ella.

Additional Support for Victims’ Families

Along with the ex-gratia payments, the committees will collect job and educational details of the affected families. As part of the compensation, one contract job will be provided to a family member of each deceased, and free education will be extended to children in TTD institutions.

Furthermore, the seriously injured victims will receive Rs. 5 lakh, while those with partial injuries will be given Rs. 2 lakh in financial assistance.

The TTD’s efforts aim to provide comprehensive support to the victims and their families during this difficult time.