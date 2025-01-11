Andhra Pradesh: Three Killed, Two Injured as Car Rams into Stationary Lorry

Kakinada: A tragic accident occurred on Saturday when a car, end route to the holy shrine of Annavaram, went out of control and collided with a stationary lorry on the National Highway near Kathipudi, located 35 kilometers from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Accident Details:

The car, carrying five people from Bhimavaram town, veered off course and crashed into the stationary lorry, resulting in the death of three passengers and leaving two others injured.

Deceased and Injured Identified:

The deceased victims have been identified as Chavvakula Syam Prasad (49), Karimsetti Sivannarayana (38), and his wife Karimsetti Divya Tejaswi (32). The two injured passengers are currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

Investigation and Aftermath:

The bodies of the deceased were transported to the government hospital for a postmortem, and local police have launched an investigation into the incident. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are underway to determine the cause of the accident.