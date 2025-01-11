Mumbai Metro Lines 7 and 2A Get Nod for Full-Speed Operations

Mumbai: In a significant achievement for Mumbai’s metro network, the Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety (CCRS) has granted safety certification for the regular authorisation of Mumbai Metro Line 7 (Red Line) and Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line).

This move allows these lines to operate at full speed, enhancing the efficiency of the city’s transport system.

Unrestricted Operations and Increased Speed Capacity

The regular authorisation now permits the metro lines to operate at their full capacity speed of 80 km/h, up from the temporary speed limit of 50-60 km/h in certain areas during provisional authorisation. This milestone ensures that both lines are ready for seamless operations, improving travel times and service quality for passengers.

Key Features of Metro Lines 7 and 2A

Both Metro Lines 7 and 2A are crucial for addressing the city’s traffic congestion. Metro Line 2A spans 18.6 km from Dahisar to DN Nagar, with 17 stations, while Metro Line 7 covers 16.5 km from Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E), with 13 stations. These lines are expected to cater to over 2.5 lakh daily passengers, contributing to the growing ridership, which has already exceeded 15 crore since their launch.

State-of-the-Art Technology for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency

MMRDA has implemented state-of-the-art technologies such as driverless-capable trains, Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling, platform screen doors, and innovative ticketing systems. These advancements ensure that Mumbai’s metro is not only efficient but also safe and eco-friendly.

Statements from Key Officials

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the approval, stating, “The regular authorisation for Metro Lines 7 and 2A brings us closer to transforming Mumbai into a world-class city with a modern transport network. This is part of our commitment to providing sustainable, time-saving, and eco-friendly mobility options for the city’s residents.”

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde emphasized, “The expansion of Mumbai’s metro network is a game-changer. The regular authorisation of these lines will significantly reduce congestion on key routes and improve the quality of life for commuters.”

Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee expressed pride in the achievement, noting, “This milestone showcases MMRDA’s dedication to meeting the highest safety standards, and the removal of speed restrictions will significantly enhance the metro experience for Mumbai’s residents.”

This certification marks an important step in Mumbai’s ongoing efforts to modernize its transport system and provide an efficient, eco-friendly alternative to traditional road travel.