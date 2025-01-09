Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Pradesh CM Visits Injured Devotees in Hospital

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the injured devotees receiving treatment at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) on Thursday, following the tragic stampede that claimed six lives and left nearly 40 others injured in Tirupati.

The Incident

The stampede occurred on the night of January 8 at Bairagi Patteda, near MGM School, as a massive crowd surged to secure tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. The rush was part of the annual 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, set to begin on January 10, which draws devotees from across India.

CM Naidu’s Visit

Chief Minister Naidu spent over 90 minutes at SVIMS, personally visiting the injured and offering them comfort. He listened to their grievances and provided his support, with an official statement confirming his visit.

Earlier, Naidu visited the stampede site and demanded an explanation from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education), M Gowthami, regarding the incident.

The CM, accompanied by several ministers and TTD officials, also inspected the safety arrangements in place to handle the large crowds expected for the pilgrimage.

Safety Concerns

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety measures at the pilgrimage site, which attracts a significant number of visitors every year. Authorities have launched an investigation and are considering implementing enhanced safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies in the future.