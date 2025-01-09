Andhra Pradesh CM Visits Stampede Site in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday visited the site of the tragic stampede that claimed six lives and left nearly 40 injured.

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday visited the site of the tragic stampede that claimed six lives and left nearly 40 injured.

Tragedy at Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Ticket Queue

The stampede occurred on Wednesday night at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati as hundreds of devotees jostled for tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation for Tirupati Stampede Victims’ Families

  • Casualties: Six devotees lost their lives, and around 40 others sustained injuries.
  • Reason for Crowds: The 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam is set to begin on January 10, attracting devotees from across the country.

CM Chandrababu Naidu Inspects Arrangements

The Chief Minister, accompanied by several ministers and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials, inspected the makeshift arrangements designed to manage the large influx of pilgrims.

Demands for Accountability

At the site of the stampede, CM Naidu questioned TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) M. Gowthami, demanding answers about the lapses that led to the tragic incident.

Scheduled Visit to Hospitals

Later, CM Naidu is expected to visit the injured devotees undergoing treatment at:

  1. Ruia Hospital
  2. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS)
The Chief Minister’s visit underscores the government’s focus on addressing the safety of devotees and ensuring better crowd management during such large-scale religious events.

PTI
