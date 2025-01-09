Andhra Pradesh Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation for Tirupati Stampede Victims’ Families

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh each to the families of the six devotees who tragically lost their lives in a stampede on Wednesday night in Tirupati. The incident occurred during the distribution of tickets for a sacred event at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Revenue Minister A. Satyaprasad made the official announcement after a ministerial team visited the families of the victims at Ruia Hospital. The delegation, which included Ministers Anita, Parthasarthy, and Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, also visited the injured at the SVIMS Hospital. The ministers expressed their deep condolences and called the incident unfortunate, stating that investigations were underway to determine whether it was caused by hasty actions or a lack of coordination.

Investigation into Tirupati Stampede Incident Underway

Home Minister Anita confirmed that a probe is being conducted to determine whether the stampede was an accident or the result of foul play. She added that CCTV footage would be crucial in identifying lapses or negligence that led to the tragic incident. Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible.

The ministers also confirmed that the bodies of the victims were being sent to their respective hometowns after autopsy. Among the deceased, three were from Visakhapatnam, one from Narsipatnam, and the remaining two hailed from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Details of the Tirupati Stampede Tragedy

The stampede took place near the Vishnu Nivasam Temple in Tirupati, where the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had set up counters for distributing tokens for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. This special darshan, which allows devotees to have a closer view of the deity, is a part of the annual Vaikunta Ekadashi festival, set to begin on January 10. Thousands of devotees had gathered near the counters from Wednesday evening, even though the distribution was scheduled to start on Thursday morning.

The chaos began when one of the gates was opened to assist a distressed woman, causing a surge of devotees that led to the stampede. The TTD had prepared for the distribution of 1.20 lakh tokens for the first three days of the festival (January 10–12) and had set up 94 token distribution counters across Tirupati.

Tirupati Stampede Response and Compensation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and ordered a thorough investigation into the stampede. He is scheduled to visit Tirupati later to meet with the families of the victims and visit the injured at the hospitals.

In response to the tragedy, the Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future. Stringent measures will be put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all devotees attending the Vaikunta Ekadashi festival.