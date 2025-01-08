Stampede at Tirupati Leaves Six Dead, Multiple Injured

Tirupati: A stampede-like situation unfolded at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens, resulting in the tragic deaths of six devotees. Thousands of devotees had been queuing at various ticketing centers, including Bairagi Pattida Park, to obtain the much-awaited tickets for the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara darshan. As per reports, the death toll may rise as several individuals remain in critical condition.

The stampede occurred as large crowds rushed towards the counters in a desperate bid to secure tickets. With tensions high, a surge in the crowd led to chaos and the tragic loss of life. The incident took place in three locations: Srinivasam, Bairagipatteda, and Satyanarayanapuram.

Death Toll May Rise Amid Critical Injuries

According to officials, the tragic incident claimed the lives of six people, including three women, one of whom was from Tamil Nadu. In addition to the fatalities, several others were injured and many fell unconscious. They were immediately rushed to Ruia Hospital for medical attention. Authorities are continuing their efforts to assist the victims, with emergency services deployed across the area.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Expansion: Government Plans to Upgrade Network with Three New Metro Rail Projects

Political Leaders Express Shock and Grief

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss of life, calling the incident a “deeply disturbing tragedy.” He spoke to officials over the phone to ensure the injured received the necessary medical treatment and ordered senior officials to visit the site to oversee relief operations. The CM remained in contact with district and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authorities to manage the ongoing crisis.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his condolences and expressed his shock over the stampede. He urged authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.

4 people died in a stampede that occurred at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati, during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has ordered officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures.#Tirupati #Stampede #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/hPSgVlqWJR — JioNews (@JioNews) January 8, 2025

High Demand for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan Tokens

The stampede occurred ahead of the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan on January 10, 11, and 12, when special darshan tickets were being distributed. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) had set up 94 counters at nine locations in Tirupati, planning to issue a total of 1.20 lakh tokens. However, the overwhelming crowd led to a surge as devotees clashed to obtain the coveted passes.

The TTD had announced that the tokens would be issued starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, but the early morning chaos began when devotees started gathering well in advance. The stampede broke out when large groups of people surged forward, pushing others aside in their bid to secure tickets.

Ongoing Rescue and Relief Efforts

Police and TTD officials arrived at the scene immediately after the stampede broke out, launching rescue and relief operations to assist the injured and restore order. Authorities are working to ensure that the situation remains under control and that all necessary assistance is provided to those affected by the tragedy.

In response to the incident, the TTD has also urged devotees to exercise patience and follow the necessary safety protocols to avoid such situations in the future. Further investigations into the cause of the stampede are underway, and authorities are looking into measures to improve crowd management at such high-demand events in the future.

The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety and crowd control measures at major religious events. Authorities in Tirupati are now focused on providing relief to those affected while also addressing concerns about the safety of future pilgrimages and darshan events.