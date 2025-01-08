Hyderabad Metro Expansion: Government Plans to Upgrade Network with Three New Metro Rail Projects

The Telangana government is set to enhance the Hyderabad metro network with plans for three new metro rail lines. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the central government to approve these projects, aimed at improving public transportation across key areas in the city.

Chief Minister’s Vision for Metro Rail Expansion

In a recent meeting, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of accelerating metro rail development in Hyderabad. He instructed officials to complete the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for three proposed metro projects by the end of March this year. The new metro lines will cover the Future City, Shamirpet, and Medchal areas, helping ease congestion and improve connectivity across the city.

CM Reddy also outlined the next steps for the projects, urging authorities to call tenders by April-end, contingent on receiving approval for the DPRs from the central government.

Metro Projects Overview

The new metro lines will span significant areas of the city:

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Future City Metro (40 km)

JBS to Shamirpet Metro (22 km)

Paradise to Medchal Metro (23 km)

The Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the land acquisition process for these metro rail projects, ensuring that the necessary groundwork is completed promptly.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro Rail to Introduce Corridor V from MGBS to Chandrayangutta as Part of Phase II

Focus on Future-Ready Infrastructure

CM Reddy emphasized the need for a comprehensive study at the field level to ensure the metro alignments meet future demand. He called for the construction of elevated corridors designed to serve the city’s long-term transportation needs.

In particular, the metro line works on the Medchal stretch will consider the three existing flyovers on the national highway. CM Reddy pushed for the immediate commencement of construction on the elevated corridors to maintain momentum.

New Junction and Modern Facilities

The metro network in Shamirpet and Medchal will start from a central point, where a large junction will be developed to accommodate future traffic and provide modern facilities. The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a detailed plan for the junction’s development to ensure it aligns with the city’s growing transportation demands.