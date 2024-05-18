Teenager kills minor brother over game addiction in Karnataka, arrested

Bengaluru: A teenager, who killed his minor brother for the latter’s game addiction, was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Shivakumar, a resident of Neriga village near Anekal town on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Shivakumar confessed to the Sarjapura police that he hammered 15-year-old brother Pranesh to death as he was upset over the latter taking his mobile and playing games all day.

According to the police, Pranesh, a seventh-grade student, on Wednesday went out to attend nature’s call and was later found dead.

After the parents started searching for their son, Shivakumar told them that someone had murdered Pranesh and he had seen the body.

Acting on a complaint, Sarjapura police started an investigation into the case and inquired Shivakumar during which he changed his statements.

Suspecting his involvement, the police took him into custody. After being questioned, the accused confessed to the crime.

Shivakumar had assaulted his brother Pranesh with a hammer on his head and abdomen.

The police collected CCTV footage showing Shivakumar taking the hammer with him.

The family hails from Andhra Pradesh and moved to Karnataka three months ago for work.

They had left Pranesh in Andhra Pradesh with his grandmother, and he had come to stay with them for the summer holidays.

Shivakumar was a school dropout and his parents brought him along with them to work.