Telangana Weather Update: Adilabad Records Highest Temperature at 38°C

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing a steady rise in temperatures as summer approaches, with the highest temperature recorded in Adilabad at 38°C on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted dry weather conditions across the state for the next seven days, along with a gradual increase of 2-3°C in maximum temperatures.

Weather Outlook for Telangana

According to the IMD, certain areas in Telangana may witness foggy conditions during the early morning hours over the next three days. However, as the day progresses, the weather is expected to remain dry and warm. The temperatures are gradually rising across the state, signaling the onset of the summer season.

In the past 24 hours, Telangana has remained predominantly dry, with no significant rainfall reported. Adilabad recorded the highest temperature in the state, reaching 38°C, making it the hottest region in Telangana at present. Other districts also reported rising temperatures, indicating that the heatwave conditions could intensify in the coming weeks.

Impact of Rising Temperatures

The increasing temperatures are likely to affect daily life, particularly in urban areas where heat-related discomfort is expected to rise. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, and wearing light cotton clothing. Authorities may issue heatwave warnings if the temperature surge continues.

Future Forecast and Precautionary Measures

The IMD has predicted a continued rise in temperatures, with maximum temperatures expected to rise by 2-3°C over the next few days. With no immediate signs of rainfall, Telangana will continue to experience dry weather conditions.

Experts recommend that people, especially the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, should take extra care to prevent heat-related illnesses. Farmers are also advised to monitor crop conditions closely, as prolonged heat can impact agricultural yield.