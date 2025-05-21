Cyclone Shakti: Telangana and Andhra Brace for a Week of Heavy Rain and Storms

Hyderabad: The two Telugu-speaking states—Telangana and Andhra Pradesh—are bracing for a week-long spell of heavy rainfall, as two significant weather systems have formed over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the conditions may intensify into a cyclone, named ‘Shakti’, with widespread impact.

Two Depressions Formed Over Bay of Bengal

According to IMD officials, the first depression formed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal has resulted in cloud formation between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above sea level. A second depression has developed over the central Bay of Bengal, near coastal Andhra Pradesh, with cloud rotation observed at around 1.5 km height.

Also Read: Heavy Rain in Hyderabad Brings City to Standstill, CM Revanth Reddy Orders Emergency Measures Across State

This system is likely to evolve into a low-pressure area and subsequently develop into Cyclone Shakti, affecting the weather in both states for at least the next two weeks.

Rainfall, Thunderstorms, and Strong Winds Predicted

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across several regions in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next seven days. The weather departments predict:

Thunderstorms accompanied by loud lightning

Wind speeds ranging from 30 to 50 km/hr , with gusts reaching 60 to 70 km/hr

, with gusts reaching In Rayalaseema, fierce gusts of wind are expected

are expected Post-4 PM weather turbulence is likely to bring showers across Telangana, especially western districts

is likely to bring showers across Telangana, especially western districts 80% of Telangana, including Hyderabad, will experience light to moderate rain

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Remain Cloudy Throughout the Day

Both states will see cloudy conditions throughout the day, with Andhra Pradesh, particularly Rayalaseema, expected to receive heavy rainfall continuing through the night and into the early hours of Sunday.

Citizens Advised to Stay Alert

IMD officials are closely monitoring the situation and urge residents of both states to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and coastal areas, as the weather conditions may worsen in the coming days.