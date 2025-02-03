Telangana and Hyderabad Schools to Remain Close on February 14 Due to...

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Shab-e-Barat, also known as the “Night of Forgiveness,” which will be observed on the 15th of Shaban in the Islamic calendar. This announcement comes as the moon for the month has been sighted, confirming that the holiday will be observed on the Friday.

Optional Holidays for Shab-e-Meraj

While Shab-e-Barat will be observed as a holiday, the Telangana government had previously announced a holiday for Shab-e-Meraj on February 14. However, the holiday for Shab-e-Meraj is listed under optional holidays, not as a general holiday. This means that while some institutions may choose to observe the day off, it is not mandatory.

School Holidays in Telangana

In Telangana, while February 14 is not a general holiday, some schools in the state are expected to remain closed in observance of Shab-e-Barat. However, the holiday on February 14 for Shab-e-Meraj is optional, and schools are not required to close.

Shab-e-Barat: A Night of Forgiveness and Worship

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the “Night of Forgiveness,” holds great significance in Islamic tradition. It is observed on the 15th of Shaban, the eighth month in the Islamic lunar calendar. The term “Shab” is derived from Persian, meaning “night,” while “Barat” comes from Arabic, meaning “freedom.” The night is named Shab-e-Barat because, according to Islamic teachings, Allah forgives an innumerable number of people from Hellfire on this night, even more than the hairs on the goats of the Banu Kalb tribe.

Significance in Islamic Tradition

The importance of Shab-e-Barat is well-documented in the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is narrated by Ummul Mu’minin (Mother of the Believers) Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) that the Prophet (peace be upon him) used to fast more in the month of Shaban than in any other month.

She also narrated an incident where she searched for the Prophet (peace be upon him) one night and found him in the graveyard of Jannat al-Baqi. The Prophet (peace be upon him) explained that on the 15th night of Shaban, Allah’s mercy descends, and He forgives more people than the number of hairs on the goats of the Banu Kalb tribe.

This night, known as the Night of Forgiveness, is a time when Muslims seek Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for their sins. Many people engage in prayer, fasting, and visiting the graves of their loved ones to pray for them. It is also a night when Muslims are encouraged to reflect on their actions and make sincere repentance.

Practices of Worship and Devotion

The observance of Shab-e-Barat is not only significant for personal reflection and repentance but also a time to engage in acts of worship. Muslims follow the example of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who is reported to have engaged in extra worship, including prayers and supplication on this night. Fasting on the 15th of Shaban is considered a recommended practice, as Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) narrated that the Prophet (peace be upon him) fasted during this month, especially on the night of Shab-e-Barat.

Visiting the graves of deceased loved ones is also a common practice. It is believed that on this night, the deceased are visited by the mercy of Allah. However, it is important to note that while visiting graves is a tradition, the act of visiting the cemetery on the night of Shab-e-Barat should not be regarded as an obligatory or ritualistic practice. It is recommended to pray for the deceased, but making a special trip to the graveyard and labeling it as a necessary part of the night can be considered an innovation (Bid’ah).

Practices of Scholars and Saints

The pious predecessors of Islam also held this night in high regard. Scholars and saints, including figures like Imam Khalid bin Madan and Luqman bin Aamir, used to wear fine clothes, apply perfume, and engage in worship in the mosque during the night of Shab-e-Barat. They would spend the night in prayer, reciting the Quran, and seeking the mercy of Allah.

Similarly, the famous caliph, Umar ibn Abdul Aziz, used to engage in worship throughout the night of Shab-e-Barat. He would devote his time to prayers, supplications, and seeking forgiveness, following the example of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Practices in Makkah

The people of Makkah have long had a special tradition on Shab-e-Barat. According to the scholar Muhammad bin Ishaq Fakihi, in the third century of the Islamic calendar, the people of Makkah would gather at the Masjid al-Haram (the Grand Mosque) for prayers and perform the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba.

They would spend the night engaged in worship, reciting the Quran, and offering additional voluntary prayers (Nafl). Some would even perform 100 rak’ahs, reciting Surah Al-Ikhlas ten times after Surah Al-Fatiha in each rak’ah.

The people of Makkah also performed rituals like drinking and washing with Zamzam water, believing it to bring blessings and healing. The night was seen as a time to collect blessings, make supplications for themselves and others, and pray for the well-being of the entire Muslim community.

Shab-e-Barat is a sacred night that provides an opportunity for Muslims to engage in worship, seek forgiveness, and reflect on their spiritual journey. The practice of fasting, praying, and visiting the graves of loved ones helps to foster a sense of community, remembrance, and gratitude.

By following the example of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the pious predecessors, Muslims aim to attain Allah’s mercy and forgiveness. While traditions vary across different cultures, the underlying theme of seeking Allah’s forgiveness and engaging in acts of devotion remains central to the celebration of Shab-e-Barat. It serves as a reminder of the importance of repentance, mercy, and the continuous pursuit of spiritual growth in the life of a Muslim.