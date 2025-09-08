Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs congratulate Indian hockey team on winning Asia Cup

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team on winning the Asia Cup 2025. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the team on its commanding victory over South Korea in the Asia Cup final and for securing qualification for the World Cup.

He stated that the 4-1 triumph against the defending champions is a moment of immense pride not only for the Indian hockey team but for the entire nation. The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the team for continued success and greater achievements in the future.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to X to congratulate the Indian hockey team. “Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team on their outstanding victory at the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar! Our team has reclaimed the title after eight years with a commanding 4-1 win over defending champions South Korea.

This win is a proud milestone in Indian sport and a shining example of grit and perseverance for generations of young athletes,” he said. “I am confident that our players will continue to carry forward India’s rich hockey legacy and script many more memorable performances on the world stage. I wish them the very best for the World Cup in 2026,” added Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated the hockey team. “Heartiest congratulations to Team India on a magnificent victory at the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar! Wishing the entire team continued success, good health, and glory in the years ahead,” he posted on X.

India won the Asia Cup after they convincingly beat Korea 4-1 at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Sunday. With this win, India ended the eight-year wait to regain the title and qualified for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands and Belgium.